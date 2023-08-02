A dead baby was found off the coast of South Florida in 2018. DNA helped convict her mother.

WEST PALM BEACH — Arya Singh arrived at the Boynton Inlet with a baby girl in tow and returned home empty-handed. Before she left the beach, she searched the internet for what awaited her daughter in the ocean depths.

“What lives in the Boynton inlet” the 25-year-old typed into Google. It was 9:45 p.m., and the sun had set hours before. She clicked on a YouTube video next: “Why is the Boynton Inlet so treacherous?”

Singh searched for video cameras aimed at the inlet also. Finding none, investigators say she left the beach and her unnamed baby in the water behind her.

Singh pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and abuse of a corpse Wednesday, more than five years after an off-duty firefighter found her newborn baby floating face down in the ocean. Medical examiners determined that the child was born alive and ruled the death a homicide, said Assistant State Attorney Marci Rex.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Detective Brittany Christoffel speaks to media during a press conference at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office satellite office on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in West Palm Beach, FL. On Thursday, PBSO announced the arrest of the 29-year-old mother of Baby June, a 2-day-old infant who was found dead in the Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018.

The prosecutor agreed to drop a second-degree murder charge against Singh in exchange for her guilty plea to manslaughter Wednesday. The lead detective who revived the case years after it grew cold watched from the front row of the courtroom as Circuit Judge Howard Coates sentenced Singh to 14 years in prison and 10 more of probation.

The father of Singh's child, who police have not named or charged with a crime, watched over Zoom with his camera off.

"I don't need to speak," he told the prosecutor.

Singh kept her face hidden behind a curtain of dark hair as she accepted the terms of the plea agreement. She had nearly finished by the time deputies interrupted, ordering all in the courtroom to evacuate on account of a man in the gallery who appeared to be in medical distress.

Medics wheeled the man away on a stretcher minutes later, and Singh retook her position before the judge. Her attorney, Greg Salnick, called the case a "tragic and unfortunate situation" but declined to say more as he left the courtroom.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Singh last year using the same technology that led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer in California. Known best for helping solve decades-old murders, rapes and assaults, genetic genealogy is also being used to identify the remains of abandoned babies and track down their mothers — many of whom suddenly find themselves facing murder charges years later.

Baby June was born alive but died before she entered the water

Detectives believe Baby June — named so because she was found on June 1, 2018 — was already dead by the time she entered the inlet.

The discovery prompted a slew of questions: Was there a mother scrambling along the beach in search of her baby — or worse, floating somewhere, too? The sheriff’s office put out an appeal for information, hoping that someone would come forward. No one did.

Deputies said Singh returned to her Boynton Beach home after leaving her daughter in the water on May 30, 2018. She searched online obsessively for news about the Boynton Inlet over the following days and weeks.

While Singh watched the news, deputies in Palm Beach and Broward counties collected the names of every woman who'd given birth in a hospital within a few days of the baby's discovery. There were 600, and every one accounted for.

Singh didn't have her baby in a hospital, detectives later learned. The young woman told deputies she didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth alone in a hotel bathroom. She said she thought the newborn was dead.

Singh took the baby to the inlet, a place she liked, and let her go in the water.

Cousin's DNA led detectives to Baby June's mother

The rise of direct-to-consumer DNA testing kits all but guaranteed that even someone like Singh, who never uploaded her DNA to a public genealogy website, could be found through the genetic fingerprints of those who have — in Singh’s case, a cousin of the baby.

Detectives built a family tree beginning with the cousin, and within a day and a half identified the man they believed was the father.

The two attended Santaluces High School near Lantana. He told detectives Singh informed him during the summer of 2018 that he had gotten her pregnant, but she'd "taken care of it." She refused to speak more about it, he said, and eventually, he stopped asking.

The father said he had no role in the child's death and pointed detectives instead toward Singh — a 28-year-old security guard at Lynn University with no criminal history and no other children. A DNA sample, covertly taken from a piece of Singh's trash, confirmed that she was the mother.

Singh has remained in jail since her arrest in December. She faced a maximum sentence of life in prison had she fought the second-degree murder charge at trial and lost rather than plead guilty to manslaughter, a lesser offense.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Mother of 'Baby June' pleads guilty to manslaughter in child's 2018 death