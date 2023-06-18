Dead baby in garbage truck still had umbilical cord attached, report finds

The dead baby’s body discovered in a garbage truck in central Ohio Thursday afternoon was identified as a newborn girl with the umbilical cord still attached.

The Plain City Police Department was called to the village’s waste company at around 2:20 p.m. after workers reported finding a human body.

As officers arrived at Bluestem Lane, where the waste company is located, an infant was discovered in the back of a garbage truck, a spokesperson with the police department stated.

A preliminary investigation found that the baby was a full-term newborn, from zero to 1-month-old.

The infant was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. and was transported to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was scheduled to be performed Friday. Officials expected the preliminary cause of the death to be determined and released on Friday with the full results of the autopsy releasing after several weeks.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee debriefed the public stating that the investigators were unable to determine the cause of death at this time.

However, officials were able to identify the dead newborn as a female. The newborn was also found to still have the umbilical cord attached, according to McKee.

Police waited for the full autopsy report to learn more about the deadly incident.

The Plain City Police Department led the investigation.