Dead birds are found at Weston shopping center. Officials are checking if they were they poisoned.

State wildlife officials are investigating reports of dead birds at the Weston Town Center, a shopping destination.

The investigation began late Wednesday afternoon after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation was notified of the “possible poisoning of birds and small animals at a restaurant in Broward County,” said Arielle Callender, agency spokeswoman.

A property manager for the mall could not be reached for comment by phone or email Thursday, but attorney serving as a representative told WPLG-Ch. 10 that a tenant hired a pest control company to control birds that were disrupting outdoor dining areas and had told property management it had been assured by the pest control company that birds would not be harmed.

“We’re cooperating fully with the investigation,” attorney Steven James Harner told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, declining to comment further.

City officials sounded the alarm for the public’s help.

Weston City Hall posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We are aware of the reports of dead or dying birds around the Weston Town Center. The incidents are being investigated by the FWC with help from BSO. If you spot dead or dying birds, please report them to the FWC. Do not attempt to dispose of the birds.”

