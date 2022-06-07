‘There’s a dead body in my backyard.’ Ohio 911 caller reports finding shooting victim

A 911 caller reported finding a shooting victim outside his Ohio home, according to local reports.

“There’s a dead body in my backyard,” the caller said, according to a public records request filed by WHIO. The caller also said the man’s face was bloody, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Authorities responded to the Dayton home shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, June 5, according to WKEF.

A man was found shot and killed, the Daily News reported, making his death the city’s 16th homicide of 2022.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Jarren Allen, according to WHIO. Police have identified a suspect in the case, though the person’s name has not been publicly released.

Remodeling crew finds skeletal remains under floorboards of Texas home, police say

Man working on plumbing finds body under girlfriend’s home, Pennsylvania police say

Dismembered body in North Carolina driveway identified, second murder suspect arrested