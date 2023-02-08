Dead body discovered on bridge in Fig Garden area. Victim suffered significant injuries

Fresno Police detectives on Tuesday afternoon were called out to investigate the discovery of a dead body on the railroad bridge that passes through the Fig Garden area.

The bridge spans Van Ness Avenue between Shields Avenue and Palm Avenue.

The man’s body was found just after 4 p.m. next to the tracks, said Sgt. Jarite Gueringer. He said the victim had suffered obvious significant injuries, but it was unclear whether he had been struck by a train.

Officers were going door-to-door in the area asking whether anyone knew anything about what might have occurred.

Gueringer said police would be on scene for several hours.