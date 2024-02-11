Dead body discovered in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a dead body was discovered near downtown Fresno Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:10 p.m. they responded to Monterey and E Streets, an area surrounded by homeless encampments.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported locating a dead person in the area.

Detectives say they are actively investigating to determine the individual’s cause of death.

