Dead body discovered near Ed Bluestein Boulevard in East Austin, police say

Police respond to the 2400 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard where a body was discovered Monday, July 31, 2023, in Austin.

Police located a dead body near the road in East Austin on Monday morning after receiving a welfare check call.

Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, where they discovered the body, a public information officer from the Austin Police Department wrote in an email. Police are not investigating the case as a homicide, and the cause of death will be confirmed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other information is currently available.

