Dead body found in Hillsborough apartment with unharmed infant, deputies say

A dead body was found in a Hillsborough County apartment Tuesday, authoritiessaid Wednesday night.

In a news release, the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office said an unharmed infant also was in the apartment.

Deputies said they found the body and the baby at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Avenue Apartments complex in the 9100 block of Avenue Club Drive. They discovered the person while conducting a welfare check at the apartment.

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any identifying information about the person found dead or when that person might have died. .

A cause of death was not stated in the release. Deputies say that information is “pending the autopsy report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

There is “no apparent threat” to the public, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call at 813-247-8200. People can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to tampabay.com for updates.