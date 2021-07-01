Dead body found on Jason Drive identified as Nicholasville man

Jul. 1—The identity has been released of the body found on Jason Drive.

The body was found on Monday morning and was severely decomposed, so the identity could not be determined at the time.

However, Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison released the deceased's name on Wednesday as Shannon Keith, 49, of Nicholasville.

He told The Register on Monday the body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, and officials would need to "dig deeper" to find out what happened.

On Wednesday, Cornelison said they are handling the case like an "unattended death." He said they did not find anything on Keith's body which would make them think anybody had done him any harm.

Interim Chief of Richmond Police, Rodney Richardson, said his department did respond to the call, and police were still investigating.

There is no determined cause of death as of Wednesday evening.

According to court documents, Keith was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 6 at the Jessamine District Court for a first-degree strangulation charge and a fourth-degree assault (with a minor injury) charge.

According to a citation, on May 25, Keith got into a physical altercation with his live-in girlfriend over money. The victim said Keith threw her down on the floor, and she barricaded herself in the bedroom with a chair against the door. Keith kicked the door down and broke the chair; he then allegedly knocked her down into a recliner and started to punch her, and proceeded to choke her using both hands. He then pulled her from the recliner to the floor and allegedly kept choking her. She fought back, got free, and drove to Saint Joseph Jessamine to be treated. Keith was arrested and taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center and was released on June 1.

Keith also had a legal case against him in Madison County for traffic violations, which was moved to the criminal docket after failing to appear in court on June 1.

The Richmond Register will update this story as more information is released.