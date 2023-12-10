Dead body found near river at Hingham park

HINGHAM − A person was found dead along the Back River in Bare Cove Park on Saturday, Hingham police said.

A passerby found the body and reported it to police at about 2:40 p.m., police said.

There was no sign of foul play and there was no danger to the public, police said in a statement.

Police closed the park while Hingham detectives and State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney's office investigated.

The chief medical examiner's office accepted the case, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Body found along Back River at Bare Cove Park in Hingham