Milwaukee police are investigating after a dead woman was only discovered in a burned car after it was towed to the lot

After a burned vehicle was taken to a tow lot Sunday morning, the body of a dead 21-year-old woman was found inside, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Now, MPD is reviewing the death, as well as the actions of its members who initially investigated the fire.

At 5:40 a.m., the Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to an auto fire on the 6800 block of North 76th Street. A vehicle had crashed into a building and caught fire, police said.

A fire department news release Monday said that when firefighters arrived, the vehicle's engine and passenger areas were ablaze and the fire was spreading to a vacant one-story rehabilitation center.

The vehicle was a "total burn," police said. It was towed to a city tow lot located at 3800 West Lincoln Avenue, according to the MFD news release.

After 9 a.m. Sunday, MFD was told that a lot attendant found what appeared to be human remains in the rear of the vehicle, the news release said.

"At this time, there is no indication that the female was a victim of homicide; however, the incident remains under investigation," police said.

News releases did not identify the dead woman, and police did not clarify whether the body had been missed by first responders.

The incident is being investigated by Milwaukee Police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to MFD's news release.

"The Milwaukee Fire Department takes this matter seriously, and is conducting an internal investigation to determine if standard operating procedures and guidelines were followed during the course of this incident," the news release said.

People with information are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips App.

