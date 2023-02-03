Dead body found in Waukesha home by unsuspecting guest wasn't 'suspicious,' police say

WAUKESHA - Authorities have begun an investigation into what one report initially listed as a suspicious death Friday on Caroline Street, although Waukesha police say the issue is more about how they were notified.

Waukesha Alerts tweeted about a police presence in the 1000 block of Caroline Street at about 1:15 p.m., where a dead body had been discovered inside a house earlier.

But Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, in response to questions, clarified that authorities are not focusing so much on the death itself, which has raised no red flags. While the investigation will include a cause of death, he said they are not unduly concerned.

"There's nothing suspicious. No drug overdose, or anything like that," Baumann said Friday afternoon.

What was unusual is that the call came from a source other than family members or people who regularly approach homes, such as postal workers, who are more likely to discover a body and immediately report it, he said.

Baumann declined to specify the exact details of how the incident was reported, other than saying it was someone other than a family member. He was awaiting confirmation of those details before reporting it publicly, he added.

The police response, with a reported half-dozen vehicles on site at one point, was otherwise routine, he said. "This is something we do for every death investigation," Baumann said.

