A dead child's ashes were stolen in a Barrington burglary. Here's how you can help.

BARRINGTON – A safe containing the ashes of a dead child was stolen from a home in Barrington, the Barrington police say.

The safe was taken during a burglary at a home on Nayatt Road, the police said in a Facebook post requesting the public's help.

Responding to a call Wednesday, investigators learned "that a black safe was taken from the home," the police said. "Inside this safe, amongst other items, were the ashes of the victim’s deceased child."

The Barrington police say the safe looks like this one and asks anyone who might find such a safe to contact the police.

The suspect may have driven away in a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to the police.

"We are looking for any information from the public regarding this case," the police said.

The police asks anyone who finds a discarded safe to contact them immediately at 401-437-3930.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Safe containing deceased child's ashes stolen in Barrington RI