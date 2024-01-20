Dead by Daylight developer engages in layoffs

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that it engaged in layoffs earlier this month.

GamesIndustry.biz confirmed with the studio that 45 employees were let go from its Montreal office.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Recently, changing market conditions necessitated adjusting the scope of several Behaviour projects.

"In these situations, our preference is always to reassign talent to other projects. Unfortunately, this option is not always available to us. These departures represented less than 3% of our total workforce."

Kotaku, which first broke the news about Behaviour, has been tracking the total number of layoffs in the games industry across the past two years.

In 2023, the publication recorded over 6,000 job losses in the industry. This year has seen over half that number laid off, or announced to be laid off, already, 20 days into the year.

Meanwhile, Dead by Daylight is set to launch its first crossover event of its eighth year on January 30, with Alan Wake from Remedy Entertainment's 2010 title (with Alan Wake 2 named 2023's third best game by Digital Spy).

"With a tense atmosphere, satisfying combat and twists galore hidden behind each puzzle, this is a title that could only have been produced by Remedy after their years of experimenting within the medium," we wrote.

"Alan Wake 2 was worth the wait and has set a high bar for the genre going forward. Survival horror and noir detective fans alike simply can't miss this one."

The Alan Wake character will be a Survivor and will use his flashlight to a higher degree than most characters, and reduce penalties for missing skill checks.

Dead by Daylight is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

