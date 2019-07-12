David Axe

Security, Middle East

A problem?

Dead Drone: Are Iran and America Headed Towards a Bloody War?

Deptula said the Pentagon must modernize its “geriatric air force with systems that have been designed to operate against high-threat capabilities like stealth fighters, bombers and [intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance] aircraft.”

Iran’s destruction of a U.S. Navy Global Hawk surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz on June 20, 2019 shouldn’t deter U.S. forces from monitoring the strategic waterway, officials said.

Retired U.S. Air Force general David Deptula, dean of the Air Force Association’s Mitchell Institute, told Air Force magazine he would put an additional Global Hawk “in the exact same track.” “We certainly don’t want to be cowed,” Deptula said.

(This first appeared earlier in July 2019.)

Northrop built four Broad-Area Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrator drones, based on the Global Hawk platform, for the Navy starting in 2008. The Navy has stationed two of them in the United Arab Emirates for operational use as it prepares to deploy the full MQ-4C naval version of the Global Hawk starting in late 2019.

Read the full article.