Dead fin whale removed from Bridlington beach

The stricken whale died on Tuesday on Bridlington's South beach

The carcass of a 30-tonne fin whale has been removed from Bridlington's South Beach in an operation the council described as the "largest of its kind" it had ever carried out.

The 55ft (17m) animal got into difficulties before dying on Tuesday.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the "incredibly challenging and difficult operation" to remove it had been completed late on Friday.

"This was a really sad incident for all involved," a spokesperson said.

The huge mammal had become a macabre tourist attraction with people reportedly travelling for miles to see the carcass.

Council contractors managed to move the whale's body in one piece, despite earlier fears it may need to be chopped up to enable removal.

The council spokesperson said the operation had seen the creature lifted on to a truck before being strapped down and driven away.

