Dead fin whale washes ashore on Oregon Coast for first time in a decade: What we know

A sub adult male fin whale washed ashore on the Oregon Coast near Warrenton on Monday.

A sub adult fin whale that washed ashore Monday near Sunset Beach in Warrenton on the north Oregon Coast likely died of illness, wildlife officials said.

The 46-foot male had been found entangled in rope. Some onlookers believed it was still alive when they spotted it just offshore.

However, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said the whale was already dead when it reached shore, was weak and likely died due to an “underlying illness.”

The whale did have some rake marks likely due to attacks from killer whales, but those were not considered to be deadly.

NOAA performed a necropsy and took tissue samples to confirm the cause of death.

“The necropsy team collected tissue samples for further examination and testing that we hope may show evidence of the underlying disease that may have come into play," NOAA spokesman Michael Milstein said. "It will probably take around two to three weeks to get results."

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said the sub adult male fin whale was already dead when it reached shore, was weak and likely died due to an “underlying illness" when it was found Monday at Sunset Beach near Warrenton.

Whale strandings common, but fin whales rare

Whale strandings are fairly normal on the Oregon Coast — an average of six dead whales wash ashore per year. Fin whale strandings are less common, Milstein said, and there haven't been any recorded in Oregon for the past decade.

Last year, there were three fin whales that stranded on the West Coast (one in Washington, two in California) and in 2022 there were two, both in California.

"While the West Coast population of fin whales is estimated about 8,000, they tend to be farther offshore than grays, for example, so they are less common to strand on shore," Milstein said.

Public should leave whales alone that wash ashore

The Seaside Aquarium said on Facebook any whale that washes ashore should be left alone.

“Before authorized responders had a chance to examine the whale, someone removed the entangling gear,” the aquarium said. “It is extremely important to report strandings and to not interact or remove entangling gear from stranded animals.

"Analyzing removed entangling gear provides information that may reduce the risk of future entanglements. By identifying the source of entangling fishing gear, NOAA Fisheries can work with the fishing industry and coastal communities to identify geographic areas, times of year, fisheries, and gear configurations that have resulted in whale entanglements. This data can help NOAA Fisheries better understand and minimize the risks of entanglement and ultimately aids in the conservation and management of many large whale species.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Dead fin whale washes ashore on Oregon Coast: What we know