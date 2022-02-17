Dead Florida deputy with Orlando ties confirmed as suspect in 1983 murder of 11-year-old girl

A dead Florida deputy and preacher who worked for 10 law enforcement agencies including several in Central Florida has been announced as a suspect in the 1983 kidnapping and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced details of the cold case during a press conference Thursday. Investigators believe former sheriff’s deputy James Howard Harrison, who died from cancer in DeLand in 2008, to be the “only probable suspect” in Lora Ann Huizar’s death.

On Nov. 6, 1983, Huizar disappeared while walking home from the gas station. Her body was found three days later.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester, who spoke at the press conference, said Harrison “abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered the juvenile victim and later altered the crime scene by placing the victim in a drainage ditch in an attempt to alter physical evidence.”

Harrison was during his time in St. Lucie County a pastor at a Fort Pierce church where he mentored at-risk children.

He was forced to resign from both the sheriff’s office and the church in 1984 after some accusations were levied against him, although details of those were not available. He went on to continue to get jobs at other law enforcement agencies.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said he worked with Harrison in the late 70s and early 80s.

“I had made a complaint to my supervisors that I thought this deputy was having inappropriate relationships with young adults,” he said. “Not sexual, not anything like that. But his interactions with young adults, I thought, was inappropriate. ... I wonder if he was using his authority as a deputy sheriff and his standing as a preacher in the community to go ahead and violate children during the entire course of his life.”

You can watch the entire press conference below.

During his law enforcement career that began in the 1960s, Harrison worked at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Edgewood Police Department and Groveland Police Department in Central Florida, according to Det. Paul Taylor with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office’s Cold Case Unit.

Story continues

He also worked at the Brooksville Police Department, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Glades County Sheriff’s Office, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and Okeechobee Police Department.

“All of those agencies are right up the middle of the state,” said Taylor said. “I know just based off of Lora’s case there was a lot of migrant workers that work through there. There was a lot of farming going on. I just hope there are no other victims and this is the only one, but I would say the chances are that he was preying on these young juvenile females.”

Taylor said that although they were able to exhume Harrison’s body to get a DNA sample, that the original rape kit on the victim and its DNA had degraded to a level that they could not make a concrete match. He also said Harrison’s DNA was uploaded to a database that can be used by state law enforcement agencies to match against other potential victims.

“Back then, I mean if you think about it, back then this guy is known to be a preacher, he goes by ‘Preacher,’ and he’s a law enforcement officer and some of these kids if they’re you know kids of somebody who’s there illegally, they’re working in the fields, and they come and they tell their parents, ‘Hey, this guy did something.’ I mean and they look and go, ‘This guy’s a preacher and a cop’ or ‘I’m not going to take it to law enforcement.’ So even now rapes are way under-reported anyway and back then you got somebody making an accusation about a law enforcement officer or a preacher, I just think there’s going to be a lot of victims out there.”

Harrison last lived in Okeechobee before his death in Volusia County. He was buried in Ocoee.

“I would love for him to be alive right now, because in my 30 years of law enforcement, there is nobody else I would rather have in the box interviewing than him,” Taylor said.