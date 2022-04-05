Dead New Hampshire Baby Case Expanded 5 Years Later: PM Patch NH

CONCORD, NH — Here are some share-worthy stories from the New Hampshire Patch network to talk about tonight. PM Patch NH features stories and posts published during the past 24 hours. Thank you for reading Patch in New Hampshire.

CT man indicted on kidnapping charge; NY man indicted on weapon charge; Antrim woman accused of biting, scratching corrections officer.

Plus: East Kingston faces child sexual assault charge; Lowell man accused of strangling family member, assaulting cops; drug indictments.

Plus: Accused Nashua amphetamine dealer indicted; man faces two strangulation charges; New Ipswich man indicted on a car theft charge.

Luna L. Champagne died in Massachusetts on Feb. 19, 2017, due to traumatic head injuries after being taken from her home on Elm Street.

Nashua woman faces animal cruelty charge; Derry, Methuen residents arrested on assault charges; thief arrested on another theft charge.

After about 5 hours and a wide search of the town by cops, K-9s, and drones, the woman was found inside a vehicle near her home on Monday.

After the full city council tabled changes, another round of updates was made to the ethics and conflict ordinance to prevent future issues.

Follow-up: Jason Brooks was wanted on assault, reckless conduct, convicted felons, and other charges after an incident on Alice Drive.

Also: Sununu jokes to DC insiders, "Trump is f---ing crazy; armed robbery suspect caught by troopers; missing woman found; new jobs.

