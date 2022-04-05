Dead New Hampshire Baby Case Expanded 5 Years Later: PM Patch NH
Concord Teen Indicted On Aggravated DWI, Other Charges: Roundup
CT man indicted on kidnapping charge; NY man indicted on weapon charge; Antrim woman accused of biting, scratching corrections officer.
Exeter Man Indicted On Attempted Arson Charge In North Hampton: Court
Plus: East Kingston faces child sexual assault charge; Lowell man accused of strangling family member, assaulting cops; drug indictments.
Pittsfield Man Accused Of Firing Gun Near Child At Nashua Motel: Court
Plus: Accused Nashua amphetamine dealer indicted; man faces two strangulation charges; New Ipswich man indicted on a car theft charge.
Attorney General, Nashua Police Investigating Child Death From 2017
Luna L. Champagne died in Massachusetts on Feb. 19, 2017, due to traumatic head injuries after being taken from her home on Elm Street.
Hudson Woman Arrested On Burglary Charge In Nashua: Cop Log
Nashua woman faces animal cruelty charge; Derry, Methuen residents arrested on assault charges; thief arrested on another theft charge.
K-9s, Drones Help Find Missing Londonderry Woman With Alzheimer's
After about 5 hours and a wide search of the town by cops, K-9s, and drones, the woman was found inside a vehicle near her home on Monday.
Concord Council Rules Committee Tweaks Conflict Of Interest Ordinance
After the full city council tabled changes, another round of updates was made to the ethics and conflict ordinance to prevent future issues.
Concord Fugitive Accused Of Attacking Relative With A Machete In 2021
Follow-up: Jason Brooks was wanted on assault, reckless conduct, convicted felons, and other charges after an incident on Alice Drive.
Crashes; Fires; Dad Of Missing Girl Faces Firearm Charges: PM Patch NH
Also: Sununu jokes to DC insiders, "Trump is f---ing crazy; armed robbery suspect caught by troopers; missing woman found; new jobs.
