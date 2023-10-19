Dead homeless man's background remains mystery

The identity of a man found dead in the North Oconee River on Oct. 15 has been determined, but little else is known about him.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Thursday that he has been unable to contact any next of kin for 62-year-old James Randall Seay, who is listed as homeless.

Based on Seay's Social Security number, Wilson said he believes Seay was born in Georgia.

Seay’s body was found in the river off North Avenue near the Willow Street bridge, according to an Athens-Clarke police report. A 20-year-old man walking in the area spotted the body floating face down in the river and notified police.

A blanket, shoes and bookbag that contained Seay’s identification was found under the bridge, police said.

Wilson, who sent the body for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, said the body appeared to have been in the water for no longer than a couple of days.

Police said there were external signs of foul play.

Seay had a record showing he has been in and out of jails and prisons for many years. About 20 years ago, he left the name of a person described as his uncle, but that person is now dead, according to Wilson.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s background may contact Wilson at (706) 613-3999. If no one claims the body, it will be cremated, according to Wilson.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Dead Athens homeless man's background remains mystery