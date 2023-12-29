Dead & injured in Lviv – 1,000+ km from the front – as Russia attacks sleeping civilians and schools

Russian war criminals targeted a residential building in Lviv – over one thousand kilometers from the frontline – leading to casualties during a relentless missile assault on Ukraine on Friday, Dec. 29, reported Lviv Regional State Administration head Maxym Kozytsky.

Lviv's mayor, Andriy Sadovyi, raised concerns about a potential fire at one of the city's educational institutions, sharing visual evidence of the strike's aftermath. Shortly after that, Kozytsky confirmed the tragic death of an individual in a residential building on Khotkevycha Street, adding that three other civilians were injured.

Sadovyi later provided updates, saying that as of 9:25 EET, there were reports of one dead and eight injured civilians because of the Russian missile strike. The assault also damaged three schools and a kindergarten.

The onslaught began in the evening of Dec. 28, with Russia initiating mass kamikaze drone attacks on Ukraine, followed by missile assaults starting the night of Dec. 29. Kharkiv faced numerous strikes, while Lviv witnessed suicide attacks, including a fire at a critical infrastructure facility, and hits in Konotop and Odesa. Explosions were reported in many cities, with casualties and injuries reported in Dnipro, Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Odesa.

Missile fragments also rained down on the Sviatoshyn and Podil districts of Kyiv, sparking a fire in a residential high-rise building.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine