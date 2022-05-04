Dead man found behind the wheel of a car after reports of shooting, SC cops say

An investigation is underway after a South Carolina man’s body was found behind the wheel of a car, officials said Wednesday.

Charles L. Bradley is the man whose body was discovered Tuesday in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Versa, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. The 49-year-old Aiken resident died at the scene after being shot at least once, Ables said.

At about 11:05 p.m., Aiken Department of Public Safety officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Hampton Avenue and Laurens Street, Ables said. About a mile away, at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street, officers discovered the stopped Nissan, according to Ables.

An autopsy will be held in Newberry, Ables said.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the department of public safety, which continues to investigate the shooting.

It was one of three shootings reported in the area overnight, according to the department of public safety. No deaths or injuries were reported at the other shootings, but officers said there was property damaged by gunfire at homes within 3 miles of the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-642-7620, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.