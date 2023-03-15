Dead man found near 43rd Avenue and Elliot Road after shots fired reported

Shooting

Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were investigating a fatal shooting near 43rd Avenue and Elliott Road on Tuesday, police said.

After receiving a shots fired call around 6:11 p.m. Monday evening, MCSO deputies responded to the area and located a man dead in a nearby vehicle, according to police.

The man has not been identified and the investigation remains ongoing, MCSO detectives said. No arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dead man found after shooting reported near 43rd Avenue, Elliot Road