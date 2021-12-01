Dead man found by off-duty officer in apartment’s kitchen pantry, Alabama police say

A 26-year-old man was found dead by an off-duty officer inside an apartment kitchen pantry, Alabama police said.

The off-duty officer responded to a complaint on Nov. 22 at Watertown Circle in Birmingham and discovered Eric Henderson inside the pantry, officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department told McClatchy News.

Henderson was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner, Fitzgerald said. Police did not disclose the cause of death.

Three suspects were detained and interviewed by detectives, according to police.

One of the suspect’s, 22-year-old Elantra Bass, was arrested on Nov. 22 and taken into custody, police said.

Detectives “obtained a warrant for murder” after the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case, Fitzgerald said.

Bass was being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a $100,000 bond as of Dec. 1, according to police.

Police did not say whether Bass was charged with murder.

McClatchy News reached out to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for comment on Dec. 1 and was awaiting a response.

Henderson’s death is Birmingham’s 93rd murder investigation this year, police said.

