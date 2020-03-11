Dead man turns up on conveyor belt inside a recycling center in Texas, police say

The body of a man turned up on a conveyor belt inside a recycling center near Austin, Texas police say.

The body was found early Wednesday morning at the Balcones Resources recycling center in Travis County, KXAN reported. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said it’s likely the body was transported to the facility in a truck, the TV station reported.

Authorities haven’t identified the man or other details about him, the Austin American-Statesman reported. An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death, the newspaper reported.

“Most likely the place where this person died is probably not here — he was probably brought in on a truck,” Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “So we have to start going back and seeing if we can figure out exactly what led to this.”

The sheriff’s office was still in the early stages of investigating the body, Dark said Wednesday morning, according to KVUE.

“There’s a lot of information for us to sift through, and since he was discovered on a conveyor belt, we’re going to want to make sure we explore all the evidence around that body,” Dark told KVUE.

This isn’t the first time bodies have appeared at recycling centers in the Austin area, the KXAN reported.

In 2014, a 26-year-old mother of four was found dead at the same recycling center, but law enforcement never arrested a suspect, according to KXAN. A woman was charged with murder after a 49-year-old man’s body showed up at a different recycling center in 2015, the TV station reported.

