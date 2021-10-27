Dead man, unconscious woman shot in face found in crashed pickup truck, Texas cops say

San Antonio police are investigating the death of a man and the shooting of a woman who were both found in a crashed pickup truck by a highway.

Officers were called to the scene on Interstate 10 about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday/ after a passerby reported a major accident involving a pickup truck, the San Antonio Police Department told McClatchy News.

When they arrived, police found a woman with “severe trauma to her body” and a vehicle with “significant damage” from crashing into a light pole. There was also a deceased man in the truck who had trauma from an apparent gunshot wound, SAPD said.

The woman had been shot in the face, but was alive, Fox San Antonio reported.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and with life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

Police suspect that the woman was shot inside the vehicle, Fox San Antonio reported.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Ronnie Alvarez, police told KSAT.

A witness told San Antonio police that they saw the vehicle moving erratically on the highway before crashing into a light pole, KSAT reported. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators found a gun and shell casings inside the truck, SAPD said. There was also a bullet hole in one of the truck’s windows, police told KSAT.

