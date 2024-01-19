Dead man's firearms stolen from Dover apartment. Seabrook woman charged.

DOVER — Firearms were stolen from a deceased man's apartment, leading to an arrest, according to city police.

A Seabrook woman, 52, allegedly took the guns following the unattended death at the Lilac Garden apartment complex on Lilac Lane in Dover. She "was a "known acquaintance" of family of the man who died. She was arrested Friday, Jan. 19.

The 54-year-old man died Dec. 13, leading to a police investigation, which concluded the death was from natural causes, according to Dover Police Chief William Breault.

Police were called back to the apartment Dec. 23, when the family of the deceased man reported "somebody unlawfully entered the residence and stole multiple firearms," police said.

Dover police said they identified the suspect and recovered the firearms from her residence with the assistance of Seabrook police. The woman is facing a Class A felony charge of burglary. Shewas released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear Feb. 26 in the 7th CircuitCourt in Dover.

Dover police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-742-4646. Tips can be reported anonymously to the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or dovernhcrimeline.org.

