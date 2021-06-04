Dead newborn discovered in Texas toilet

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference that workers from a company servicing the temporary bathrooms made the tragic discovery (KTRK)

A dead newborn baby has been found inside a port-a-potty by workers in a well-known Texas park, local police have confirmed.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a press conference that workers from a company servicing the temporary bathrooms made the tragic discovery at around 11.30 am on Thursday.

Major Susan Cotter explained that workers discovered the newborn with the umbilical cord still attached and that the baby “appeared to be full-term”.

The port-a-potty had previously been serviced at 9.30 am on Monday morning.

“When they came to empty it today they found a baby, a full-term baby in the porta can with the umbilical cord still attached,” she said.

Ms Cotter said there was currently no “suspect information” regarding the incident. “We’re asking anybody with any information to contact Crime Stoppers or the Harris County Sheriff Homicide Division.”

The authorities could not confirm during the press conference if the baby was male or female. KTRK reported that investigators believe the baby is a boy.

When asked who would usually frequent the park, Ms Cotter said the area is a “recreation place” for activities such as swimming. “Monday there was a lot of people here,” she said.

"It’s tragic... very tragic," she added.

KTRK reported that the county medical examiner will conduct an autopsy soon.