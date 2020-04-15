'We are dead': People with disabilities fear they will be on losing end of doctors' life-or-death choices amid coronavirus crisis

Shona Eakin is 50 and has cerebral palsy. She uses a wheelchair and is fairly independent though she needs help getting dressed and getting ready for bed.

Her husband, Mike, is 58 and has muscular dystrophy. He has been on a ventilator full- time for 24 years.

"We’ve been hoping and praying we don’t end up in the hospital for anything," Shona said.

"Typically when he goes into the hospital, they let him bring his own ventilator in. The worry now" she continues, is "Will they take his ventilator and use it for someone who has COVID-19?"

As the number of COVID-19 cases and corresponding deaths accelerates across the country, one of America's most vulnerable — and most overlooked — groups of citizens worry not just about how to get food and pay rent in a locked-down nation, but whether they will even be considered treatable if they get sick.

Concerns: People with disabilities are afraid they will be denied health care because of coronavirus

In essence it comes down to the question of who chooses who will live and die when allocating scarce healthcare resources.

Federal and state health officials have been warning for weeks of critical ventilator shortages, so much so that President Donald Trump recently invoked the Defense Production Act to force General Motors to retool an automobile assembly line to produce ventilators.

But as the novel coronavirus peaks in New York, New Jersey, New Orleans and Detroit, people with disabilities fear they will wind up on the losing end of the life-and-death choices doctors are forced to make.

"Are we going to be valued as an individual, and given the same quality of treatment as somebody else?" sa said Shona, who lives Pennsylvania.

Her husband owns his ventilator, but she worries that rental companies might try to recall and reallocate equipment to people to someone who might be better able to survive, or worse, better able to pay.

"It's always in the back of your mind," she said. "What could they do if you’re in a state of shortage and don’t have enough equipment, and it comes down to somebody’s judgment?"

What happens if care is rationed?

Gabe Trujillo, 36 of Arizona, also worries that if he has to go to the emergency room, his wheelchair and his asthma could put him at the end of the queue for treatment.

"That's definitely scary just to think about as a person with a disability," said Trujillo, who has Hopkins Syndrome, an extremely rare form of permanent paralysis triggered by a severe asthma attack.

"It definitely has me worried now, not just for myself, but other people with disabilities," he said.

Eakin and Trujillo are not alone in their fears.

Gabe Trujillo, a content producer for 12News, works from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Trujillo became disabled after a severe asthma attack when he was 14 years old. He is considered high risk for the Corona virus and worries that people with disabilities might not have the same access to medical care.

According to Pew Research Center, more than 40 million Americans have some sort of disability, the most common of which involves mobility impairment.

Disability activist Valerie Novack, a fellow with the Center for American Progress who works on the organization's Disability Justice Initiative, said that when the COVID-19 crisis erupted, her first concern was getting resources to people with disabilities.

"We don't have the infrastructure in place to simultaneously ask people to not leave their homes and get them the things they need," she said.

Those concerns quickly shifted.

"I'm very, very scared, particularly for our community, that people will die, not because they contract COVID-19, not because of physical distancing or quarantining or because they didn't get access to food or a home health aide or something like that, but because they're being refused treatment, because we don't have enough things like ventilators or hospital beds," she said.

What choices would doctors make?

More recently, advocates point to Italy, where the COVID-19 virus overwhelmed the country's medical system. There were stories of doctors and nurses who were moved to tears because they could not provide care for everyone who needed it.