Dead person found at Baltimore County landfill identified as 71-year-old man

The dead person found Friday at Perry Hall’s Honeygo Run Landfill has been identified by Baltimore County Police as Gary Fickling, 71.

Police said the identification was made Monday through the man’s fingerprints. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, a police news release said.

Spokesman Trae Corbin said Friday that officers found his body at the 10000 block of Philadelphia Road after being dispatched for a “suspicious circumstance” around 1:25 p.m.

The Honeygo Run Landfill is located at 10710 Philadelphia Road. Its website says it handles 1,000 tons of waste per day and 250,000 tons annually.

The company said in an emailed statement it was cooperating with Baltimore County Police and the department’s investigation. It declined further comment and directed questions to law enforcement.