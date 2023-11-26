Dead person found near disc golf course in Oroville park

(FOX40.COM) — Oroville Police said they found a dead person near a disc golf course in a local park on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., police officers responded to calls reporting the discovery of a possible dead person in Riverbend Park.

Upon their arrival, authorities were led by those who reported the body to a location near a disc golf course at the park.

“The reporting party stated that they had been searching for a disc that had gone into the bushes and discovered the deceased individual in what appeared to be an encampment,” police said.

Police said they determined that the person has been dead for a “significant amount of time,” and do not suspect any foul play in their death.

