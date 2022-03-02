Dead 'pre-term' infant found at Motel 6 in Enfield

Mar. 1—ENFIELD — Police said they found a deceased "pre-term" infant while responding to a medical call at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue on Tuesday morning.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, police said just before 11 a.m., police responded to a reported fall at the Motel 6 alongside EMS and the fire department. During an investigation at the scene, a "deceased, apparently pre-term baby" was discovered, police said. The circumstances of the death are actively under investigation.

State police said Tuesday night that Major Crime Squad personnel are assisting Enfield police with the investigation, and directed further inquiries to Enfield police.

At of Tuesday evening, Enfield police and Motel 6 administration did not return requests for comment.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.