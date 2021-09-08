Dead roaches, flies reported in latest Fort Worth restaurant inspection violations

No restaurants closed for serious health violations in the latest round of Fort Worth restaurant inspections, which span Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.

Hotel Drover at 200 Mule Alley and Jimboy’s Tacos at 9316 Clifford St. were the only perfect scores out of 67 inspections. Jimboy’s Tacos, a northern California restaurant chain, recently opened its first Fort Worth location.

While no restaurants scored over 30 violations, Mexican Inn Cafe at 13155 South Freeway, Ninja Sushi and Grill at 4714 Southwest Loop 820 and Stop N Save at 1151 E. Seminary Drive received the most with 28 infractions each.

Flies were observed in Mexican Inn Cafe’s kitchen, Ninja Sushi and Grill’s plumbing system was not in good repair and dead roaches were found in Stop N Save’s kitchen, according to the inspection reports.

In Fort Worth inspections, a perfect score is 0 with the number increasing for each violation found; restaurants with 30 or more violations must fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for the week of Aug. 29th - Sept. 4th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.