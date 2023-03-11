Dead roaches observed, one restaurant closed in latest Fort Worth health inspections

Four restaurants received high demerits and one restaurant was closed in Fort Worth’s latest health inspections due to serious violations, including dead insects, according to city data.

There were 82 inspections from Feb. 26 to March 4.

Scores are based on a demerit system. No restaurant received over 30 demerits. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

There were four restaurants that received high demerit scores:

Hat Creek Burger Company at 5300 Golden Triangle Boulevard, 28

Vibe Taco at South University Drive, 28

Mica’s Carniceria Y Tortilleria at 3501 at Decatur Avenue, 26

Villa Grande Mexican Restaurant at 4120 Highway 360 Suite 101, 26

Mica’s Carniceria Y Tortilleria was closed for improperly working coolers and dead insects were observed inside the restaurant. The tortilleria remains open, along with part of the bakery.

Dead roaches were observed in a pantry at Pathways Adult Living at 921 West Cannon Street and in the women’s restroom at Rise And Shine Restaurant at 3636 Altamesa Boulevard.

There were no follow-up inspections.

