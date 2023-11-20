Dead roaches, old wings found at Bradenton pizzeria. Restaurant health inspections

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues including dead roaches, unsafe food temperatures and employees not washing hands as needed.

Here’s what inspectors found:

Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton — Inspected Nov. 17

High priority: Beef chili that was being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued and the chili was discarded.

High priority: An employee handled soiled dishes and then failed to wash hands before going to work with clean dishes. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw salmon was stored over salsa and cheese. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Chicken salad, tuna salad, cheese and egg salad were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There was no chart available to check sanitizer concentration levels.

Intermediate: No device was available to measure utensil surface temperature when hot water was being used as a sanitizer in a dishmachine.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Proof of required food safety training was expired for some employees.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar, 12332 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton — Inspected Nov. 14

High priority: Raw fish was stored over milk. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Heavy cream, shredded cheese and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A food manager’s certification was expired.

Intermediate: No measuring device was available for measuring utensil surface temperature when hot water was used as sanitizer in a dishmachine.

Intermediate: No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Required food safety training was expired for one employee.

Intermediate: Multiple spray bottles containing chemicals were unlabeled.

Basic: Nine violations, including mold-like substance on soda machine ice bins, dusty ceiling tiles and cases of food stored on the floor in a freezer and cooler.

A follow-up inspection was required. An inspector found unresolved issues during a follow-up visit the next day. Another follow-up was required.

Harry’s Grill, 9903 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria — Inspected Nov. 13

High priority: Mashed potatoes, meat sauce, white sauce, beef gravy, rice and pasta that were being reheated had not reached 165 degrees for 15 seconds within two hours. A stop sale was issued and the items were discarded.

Intermediate: A food manager’s certification was expired.

Intermediate: No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Knives were stored in cracks between pieces of equipment. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required. An inspector found unresolved issues during a follow-up visit the next day. Another follow-up visit was required.

Island Ocean Star, 902 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria — Inspected Nov. 14

High priority: An employee touched their face and then failed to wash hands before handling clean equipment. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw shell eggs were stored over unwashed produce in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: A spray bottle containing cleaning fluid was stored next to food on a shelf. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A certified food manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils and/or single-service items.

Intermediate: The restaurant had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.





Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Sushi salmon and yellow fin tuna on a sushi-making line were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Four violations, including no air temperature thermometer in a reach-in cooler at the sushi-making line.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Ja Ramen, 5231 University Parkway #105, Bradenton — Inspected Nov. 15

High priority: Raw animal foods (chicken and beef) were not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: A cook handled soiled equipment and utensils and then failed to wash hands or put on gloves before preparing food.

Intermediate: A slicer was soiled with food debris, a motorhead on a table top mixer was soiled with food debris and a wall behind a triple sink was soiled with a black mold-like substance.

Intermediate: Containers were blocking access to an employee handwash sink.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Food being held for future use in a walk-in cooler was not date-marked.

Intermediate: Two spray bottles were unlabeled.

Basic: 10 violations, including kitchen floors soiled with black substance and grease, ceiling tiles and vents soiled with dust and grease and an accumulation of mold-like substance on the inside of an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy, 5450 Bollettieri Blvd., Bradenton — Inspected Nov. 17

High priority: A can of refried beans was dented at the seam. Corrective action was taken. The can was removed from service.

High priority: Raw animal foods (pork sausage and bacon) were not properly separated from each other in a walk-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Butter and cream cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There was a mold-like substance on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: The final hot water rinse cycle on a dishmachine was not reaching the proper minimum temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No measuring device was available for measuring utensil surface temperature when hot water was used as sanitizer in a dishmachine.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Apples were stored unwrapped on a buffet line. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: An employee was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Peach’s Restaurant, 5240 S.R. 64, Bradenton — Inspected Nov. 16

High priority: A can of green chili was dented at the seam. Corrective action was taken. The can was removed from service.

High priority: An employee touched a bare body part with gloves on and then failed to change gloves/wash hands before handling a clean plate and bacon. Corrective action was taken. A stop sale was issued for the bacon and it was discarded. The employee changed gloves/washed hands.

High priority: Pancake mix, potatoes, sausage and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No currently certified food service manager was on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food preparation/handling.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There were no written procedures available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous foods.

Basic: Three violations, including soiled hood filters and two food employees not wearing beard guards.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Star Fish Company, 12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez — Inspected Nov. 13

High priority: A can of chili sauce and a can of tomatoes were dented at the seams. Corrective action was taken. The cans were removed from service.

High priority: Raw oysters in a walk-in cooler had no identification tag. A stop sale was issued and the oysters were discarded.

High priority: Seafood chowder that was being reheated had not reached 165 degrees for 15 seconds within two hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the chowder was discarded.

Basic: Three violations, including hood filters soiled with grease.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Rico’s Pizzeria, 5408 26th St. W., Bradenton

High priority: Chicken wings were date-marked as more than two weeks old. Corrective action was taken. The food was discarded.

Basic: Three violations, including five dead roaches in a women’s restroom and hood filters soiled with grease.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Rod and Reel Pier, 875 N. Shore Dr., Anna Maria — Inspected Nov. 13

High priority: An employee handled dirty dishes and then failed to wash hands before handling clean dishes. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Pooled eggs were stored over ready-to-eat ham in a reach-in cooler.

High priority: Sausage and pooled eggs were stored at room temperature on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: The restaurant had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.

Intermediate: There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Seven violations, including soiled walls in a walk-in cooler, food stored on the floor in a walk-in cooler and soiled floors.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Whiskey Joe’s Bar & Grill, 5313 19th St. E., Ellenton — Inspected Nov. 14

High priority: An employee was washing dirty dishes and then failed to wash hands before proceeding to work with clean dishes. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: The restaurant had a case of shellfish from an unapproved source. A stop sale was issued and the shellfish were discarded.

High priority: Spray paint and butane were stored on a shelf with soda syrup. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Two violations, including damaged cutting boards.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.