Dead tree falls during storm in Brooklyn, crushing house and hopes for Christmas

A tree fell in Brooklyn — demolishing the holiday plans of a frightened and furious family years after they asked a neighbor to cut it down.

“We’ve offered to go half with her to cut the tree that is on her property,” said 33-year-old Ian Belizaire, who is staying with his parents for Christmas. “Today is judgment day.”

He said he was at work when he received a phone call from his frantic mother about 8:45 a.m. Monday alerting him to the Christmas catastrophe that left his Bedford-Stuyvesant childhood home on Halsey St. near Marcy Ave. in shambles.

The tree smashed into the building’s rear, demolishing a bathroom window, poking a hole in a wall and narrowly missing Belizaire’s stepfather, who sleeps in the back of the building.

Belizaire’s mom, Vee Lewis, and her husband were wrapping gifts the night before in the same room where the tree struck, he said.

“I heard her running down the stairs,” Belizaire recounted. “She said she felt a loud shock when the tree fell and hit the house and then there was a flash. She was hysterical, crying and shaking.”

Belizaire said his 5-year-old son was excited about opening gifts at his grandma’s house on Christmas Day.

“We were planning to have Christmas Day here,” he said. “To see what it looks like is gut-wrenching. It has absolutely thrown a damper on Christmas.”

Hours of unrelenting rain that started Sunday and ended Monday appeared to have uprooted the tree that sat in a yard on Macon St.

Overnight rain and heavy wind had battered New York City and the tristate area, causing flooding and downing trees throughout the region.

Thousands of New Yorkers were left without power following a steady overnight downpour that complicated the morning commute. Wind speeds neared 60 mph while a flood watch was in effect in all five boroughs. The Verrazzano Bridge was temporarily closed in both directions.

Belizaire said he’d warned his neighbor years ago that it was only a matter of time before the tree fell. The owner of building with the tree on its property could not be reached for comment.

“We’ve been back and forth with her to try to fix the situation and there has been no solution,” Belizaire said.

“We spoke with her tenants, who wanted to sign a petition to get her to cut the tree. We all knew that the tree was either going to fall on our side or on her side. We didn’t want them to have any damage and we didn’t want to have any damage.”

During a storm last month, a large tree fell in Flatbush, Brooklyn, crushing a car and knocking out power lines for blocks.