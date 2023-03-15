Dead woman found inside SUV left at hospital in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside an SUV.

Police arrived at a hospital in the 4500 block of 40th Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a woman wrapped in a blanket inside a black SUV that had been left in the hospital’s emergency drop zone.

Seattle Fire Department medics confirmed the woman had died.

“It appears the 39-year-old female may have overdosed on narcotics; however, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office will confirm manner and cause of death,” a post on the Seattle Police Blotter said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.