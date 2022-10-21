Dead woman thrown out in trash outside Staten Island home, NYPD says

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A dead woman was found discarded in the trash outside a Staten Island home early Friday, cops said.

The unidentified victim, who is in her 30s and was partially clothed, was discovered in a large garbage bin in the driveway of a Heberton Ave. home near Port Richmond Ave. in Port Richmond about 5:45 a.m.

The woman’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

Detectives were investigating the possibility that the woman died of a drug overdose and was dumped in the trash by the panicked people she was partying with, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

The woman remained unidentified Friday. An autopsy has been slated to determine how she died.

Cops were scouring the area reviewing neighborhood surveillance footage in the hopes that a camera recorded the person who dumped her in the bin.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike seen giving revenue boost for years

    The drugmaker, which developed and sells the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech said on Thursday evening that it is targeting a range of $110 to $130 a dose for the vaccine once the United States moves to a commercial market next year. Outside the United States, Pfizer said it already has contracts with governments in many developed markets that extend through 2023 with prices that have already been set. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said the new pricing range could add around $2.5 billion to $3 billion in annual revenue for the shots.

  • Labour MP Chris Matheson quits over 'sexually-motivated' invitation to Gibraltar

    A Labour MP has quit parliament after a report found he made "unwanted and unwelcome sexual advances" towards a young female staffer.

  • Grand jury: Kentucky bank teller faked transactions, stole more than $32,000

    The woman is charged with bank fraud and identity theft.

  • Portsmouth to pay $500K to settle lawsuit with Deer Street Associates over parking deal

    The mayor stressed paying $500,000 to DSA is “better than the alternative, which is potentially losing the case when it goes to court.”

  • 2 charged in Staten Island dog attack that left 3 injured

    Two people are facing charges after dogs escaped from a Staten Island home and attacked two teenagers and a 2-year-old girl.

  • Woman's body found in Staten Island

    A woman was found dead inside a large bin in the driveway of a home on Staten Island on Friday.

  • Helping migrants on Staten Island

    Some people on Staten Island are trying to help out migrants. Some of them are facing criticism.

  • Woman Buried Alive By Estranged Husband Escape Shallow Grave, Police Say

    Chae Kyong An, 53, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree assault, according to court documents.

  • Mystery surrounds discovery of car buried in backyard of $15m Silicon Valley home

    Cadaver dogs were called in and “made a slight notification of possible human remains,” but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was found

  • Redding parking rates going up in downtown; city moves closer to new vacation rental rules

    Public Works Director Chuck Aukland said the new rates should go into effect by the first of the year.

  • Neighbor answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abuse

    Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

    Chatham County Police DepartmentAs the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” ac

  • Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say

    Nathan Howard/GettyA 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her a

  • Pursuit suspect still not budging with negotiators, police

    The suspect is still showing no signs of willing to give up to police despite being completely surrounded by police. Negotiators have gotten very close to the male suspect but the man is still not showing any willingness to surrender.

  • Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools

    Dick pleaded not guilty and remains in jail, his $50,000 bond unpaid. Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools Wren Graves

  • New Evidence Revealed in Double Murder Case Against Alex Murdaugh

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesIt took Alex Murdaugh over an hour to call 911 after he allegedly shot his wife Maggie and son Paul near their estate’s hunting dog kennels last June, prosecutors said in court Thursday.That was among several fresh claims made during a hearing in connection with the double murder case that capped the disgrace of a once untouchable legal scion. Investigators are also comparing evidence found at the June 7, 2021, murder scene to DNA from

  • Columbus suspect on trial for rape kills himself during court break, authorities say

    The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

  • ‘I cry every time I think about it’: Asian woman says she was denied entry to Nevada casino in racial profiling complaint

    On Sept. 4, Tammy Luu, a resident of Taylorsville, Utah, and her husband reportedly drove to West Wendover, Nevada, to watch the Vietnamese variety show “Saigon by Night” at Peppermill Resort and Casino's concert hall. Luu and her husband went to the hotel’s casino after the show. After showing their IDs, four security guards — including the head of security, approached them and said she was banned from the establishment for an incident that occurred on Aug. 15, according to KSL.

  • Five charged after video of day care worker in mask scaring kids

    A viral video showing a former Mississippi day care worker scaring kids in her care while while wearing a creepy mask has prompted child abuse charges against

  • 'We have justice' - father of teen killed by U.S. diplomat's wife

    STORY: Harry Dunn, 19, died in August 2019 after his motorcycle was hit by a Volvo car driven on the wrong side of the road by Sacoolas near RAF Croughton, an air force base in the English county of Northamptonshire that is used by the U.S. military.Sacoolas, whose husband worked as a U.S. intelligence officer at the base, left Britain shortly after the accident, claiming diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution and the United States refused to extradite her.Appearing at London's Old Bailey court by videolink from the United States, Sacoolas denied causing death by dangerous driving but admitted the less serious charge.Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said that after consideration at the "very highest level" and in close consultation with Dunn's family, the decision had been taken not to proceed to trial.Sacoolas will be sentenced in the week commencing Nov. 28.The charge she admitted carries a maximum jail term of five years but guidelines suggest either a community order or a shorter prison sentence.