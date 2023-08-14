Dead woman wrapped in plastic found after mom smells gas in son’s room, CA cops say

A homicide investigation is underway after a mother found a dead woman’s body in her son’s room, California police said.

The woman thought she smelled gas coming from her son’s bedroom in their Los Angeles home Sunday, Aug. 13, and checked inside, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told McClatchy News.

She found what she believed was a dead body and called 911, according to police.

When officers arrived at the home, police said they found a body wrapped in plastic. The woman, believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said they are looking for the woman’s 26-year-old son, whom they have identified as a suspect.

