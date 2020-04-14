Deadliest tornado outbreak in 6 years: Stunned residents begin cleanup in the South, East

Stunned residents across the South and East began picking up the pieces Tuesday after tornadoes and storms cut a staggering two-day trail of destruction, upending lives for thousands already grappling with a public health crisis.

The severe weather left at least 30 people dead and thousands of homes and businesses without power. There were more than 60 reports of tornadoes that ripped across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia beginning Easter Sunday night and continuing into the Carolinas, Tennessee and the Northeast throughout the day Monday, according to the Weather Channel.

Wary residents flocked to community shelters, donning protective masks and trying to observe social distancing guidelines because of the coronavirus. Others huddled in closets, basements and bathroom tubs in homes as tornado sirens wailed and winds swirled.

It was the nation's deadliest tornado outbreak in six years, since April 2014, when 35 people were killed in the central and southern U.S., the Storm Prediction Center said.

The fierce storm system triggered flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas and knocked out electricity for nearly 1.3 million customers from Texas to Maine, according to poweroutage.us. Even in areas not impacted by tornadoes, high winds caused issues. About 50,000 residents in both Connecticut and Massachusetts were without power at the height of the storm.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the storms, which killed 11 in the state, were “as bad or worse than anything we’ve seen in a decade.”

“We are used to tornadoes in Mississippi,” he said. “No one is used to this.”

Pedestrians walk through the damaged Drake Forest neighborhood in Chattanooga on Monday, April 13, 2020. Overnight severe weather destroyed homes, businesses and hospitalized over a dozen people as damage is still being assessed in the city. More

Nine people died in South Carolina, Gov. Gov. Henry McMaster said, and coroners said eight were killed in Georgia. Tennessee officials said three people were killed in and around Chattanooga, and others died under falling trees or inside collapsed buildings in Arkansas and North Carolina.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said some storm victims already were out of work because of shutdowns caused by COVID-19. “Now they have lost literally everything they own,” he said.

Dazed residents tried to comprehend the toll.

“We’re living. The Lord stood by us,” said Jack Clark, 62, whose Soso, Mississippi, home was severely damaged in the storm. “I’ve had cancer twice and if that don’t get your attention ... These are material things. They can be replaced."

Jalissa Mikell, who lives near Bassfield, Mississippi, with her family, was sitting outside her home as the tornado approached.

"We ran into the house and everybody took shelter," she said. "Everybody was in the hallway and closets. It really sounded like an explosion. The front door was the first thing to fall off and the windows all busted. Then the insulation started attacking us. It was all in my mouth and nose."

She said the tornado crushed most of the home, though Mikell and her family emerged largely unharmed. "I was hollering," she said, adding that as they emerged from the rubble, "everybody was shook up and in shock."

Among the 11 dead in Mississippi were Lawrence County sheriff's deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife, Paula, a clerk with the Walthall County Justice Court.

"Robert left this world a hero, as he shielded Mrs. Paula during the tornado," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook, adding Ainsworth had served in the U.S. Marines. "He was a very valuable employee and will be greatly missed."

