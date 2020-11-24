DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: PGEN; XON) securities between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 4, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On September 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued a cease and desist order against Precigen. The cease and desist order involved “inaccurate reports concerning the company’s purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion (‘MBC’) program.” The order noted that the Company was “primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas.” The cease-and-desist order further stated that although the Company “pitched the MBC program privately to numerous potential business partners over the course of 2017 and 2018” and “[a] number of these potential partners performed due diligence on the MBC program including reviewing lab results and plans for commercialization. [The Company] has not yet found a partner for the MBC program.”

The complaint, filed on October 5, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas; (2) yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields; (3) due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (5) the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (6) the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Precigen securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

