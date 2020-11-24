DEADLINE ALERT for LOOP, TRQ, and EOLS: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP)
Class Period: September 24, 2018 – October 12, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop’s purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop’s announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ)
Class Period: July 17, 2018 – July 31, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the progress of underground development of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; (2) that there were significant undisclosed underground stability problems that called into question the design of the mine and the projected cost and timing of production; (3) the Company’s publicly released estimates of the cost, date of completion, and dates for production from the underground mine were not realizable; (4) the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost significantly more than a billion dollars over what Turquoise Hill had represented; (5) the Company would require further financing and/or equity to complete the project; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS)
Class Period: February 1, 2019 – July 6, 2020
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain, along with the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau, originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox; (2) that sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that the Company misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau; (3) as a result, the Company faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, barring the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau; (4) which in turn seriously threatened Evolus' ability to commercialize Jeuveau in the United States and generate revenue; and (5) that any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau were based on Evolus' unlawful actions, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox; and (6) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

