Deadline to apply for Erie County dispatcher jobs is Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is looking to add public safety dispatchers to its rosters, and Wednesday is the last day to get an application for the required, upcoming civil service exam postmarked.

Cheektowaga police sent out a reminder on social media Tuesday morning, noting that they’re looking for dispatchers. The job listing describes it as “a highly responsible and moderately difficult position.”

“Working as a PSD in Hamburg is a challenging and rewarding experience,” Town of Hamburg police wrote on Facebook. “Our dispatchers answer 911 and administrative telephone calls, communicate with numerous partner agencies, dispatch…”

Online, where you can download an application, shows a salary of $25-$32 per hour.

There are education requirements. The exam cost is $20 and it will take place on Jan. 27. More information can be found by calling 716-686-7455.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

