Deadline approaches to license your dog in PA. Here's how

Have a beloved family dog? Time is running out to make sure that four-legged best friend remains legal in Pennsylvania.

The deadline is Jan. 1, 2024, for pet owners to license their dogs, as all dogs three months or older are required to be licensed by the first of each year.

"If you love your dog, license your dog," said Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. "It's simple. The best way to protect the dogs we love is with a license. Even if a dog has a chip, a license on their collar is clearly visible and helps ensure they will be brought home rather than ending up in a shelter."

Here's how to go about registering your dog in Pa.:

Pennsylvania dog license vary by neutered status; discounts available for some

According to the agriculture department, an annual license is $8.70, and a lifetime license is $51.70. If the dog is spayed or neutered, the annual license drops $6.70, and the lifetime license goes down to $31.70.

For dog owners considering a lifetime license, your dog must be tattooed or microchipped.

Seniors and individuals with disabilities may also qualify for a discount.

Dog license available through Bucks County treasurer; penalty is steep

Dog owners can obtain a 2024 dog license from the Bucks County Treasurer, either by visiting its offices on the fifth floor of the Administration Building at 55 East Court Street in Doylestown, or by filling out the application online.

Dog licenses are also available through the countywide network of dog agents.

Bucks County pet owners have until Jan. 1, 2024, to register their dogs.

The penalty for not licensing your dog in Pennsylvania is relatively steep, compared to the cost of a license.

According to the agriculture department, fines for unlicensed dogs range from $50 to $300, plus court costs.

Dog license mandate effort of Shapiro Administration

The dog licensing mandate is part of the Dog Law Modernization Act, which Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law in October.

Now known as Act 18 of 2023, it will formally go into effect on Jan. 21, 2024, and seeks modernization for the various processes currently overseen by the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

Under the new law, Pennsylvania residents can receive dog licenses online, opening the process to owners in regions without existing dog licensing centers.

Annual licensing fees will increase to $10 by 2027. These increased costs will be used to manage the new services offered by the dog law bureau.

Transparency will also be required for individuals advertising dog sales, including the source of the dog and the seller's license information. Several animal protections will also be implemented, with increased penalties for animal cruelty and those violating state laws.

