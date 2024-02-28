Deadline approaching to apply for Ohio's winter heating, water assistance programs

March 28 is the deadline to apply for programs that help income-eligible Ohioans pay winter heating bills along with their water and wastewater bills.

The Winter Crisis Program (HEAP) is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a utility and/or bulk fuel service for those meeting the program eligibility requirements. Electric or gas customers must be in a shut off situation. Bulk fuel, wood, coal or heating oil customers must have less than 25% of the fuel source on hand.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) assists those who have been disconnected (or have a disconnection notice), have a past due amount, going into lien, have current charges, need to establish new service or pay to transfer service.

To be eligible for the programs, clients need to be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and must be able to provide required documentation.

To apply, contact Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission at 740-387-1039 or online at app.capappointments.com. Clients are given a choice of an in-person interview or phone interview.

Ohio Heartland CAC serves all Crawford, Marion and Morrow counties with these assistance programs.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: March 28 deadline to apply for low-income household utility help