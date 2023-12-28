Deadline approaching for KY voters planning to switch political parties before 2024 primary

Kentucky voters planning to take part in the May 21 primary election as a member of a different political party have just a few days to make the switch.

Louisville residents seeking to re-register in person must do so by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jefferson County Clerk's Office spokesperson Erran Huber said in a statement. Voters who opt to change their registration online will have a bit more time with registrations due at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Voters who change their party affiliation after the Dec. 31 deadline can only vote in non-partisan races, Huber said.

For those who are not seeking to re-register their party affiliation, the deadline to register for the 2024 primary election is April 22 at 4 p.m.

According to Kentucky law, voters can not participate in the primary election of a party they are not registered with.

“Primary Elections are the first chance the people have to make their voices heard at the ballot box, and while every election is important, 2024’s is already capturing a lot of attention,” Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said in a statement. “Your participation in the primary process gives you a say in the future of our country, but if you want to do so as a member of another political party, now is the time to make a change.”

To update party registration online, go to govoteky.gov and click on the "New/Update Registration" button. In Louisville, in-person changes can be made at a branch of the Jefferson County Clerk's Office.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky voters switching parties face deadline ahead of 2024 primary