Deadline approaching to purchase Crawford County dog licenses

Dog licenses for 2024 are on sale through the Crawford County Auditor's Office.

Renewal notices have been mailed to registered dog owner, according to Auditor Robyn Sheets.

“Anyone who owns a dog or has a kennel is required to purchase a license by Jan. 31, 2024,” Sheets said.

Ohio law allows dog owners the option of purchasing either a one-year license, a three-year license, or dog owners may purchase a permanent dog license. The county commissioners establish the dog license fees annually, and for 2024 the costs of the licenses are $18 for one year, $54 for a three-year license and $180 for a permanent license.

Dog owners purchasing a single-year license may do so by:

Returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. mail;

Visiting the Auditor’s Office, 112 E Mansfield St., No 105, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

Via the internet at doglicenses.us/oh/crawford;

Going to one of the designated satellite agencies.

One-year licenses are sold at the satellite locations through Jan. 31. The locations are:

Crawford County Humane Society, 3590 Ohio 98, Bucyrus; 419-562-9149. The shelter is open noon 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Horizon Animal Hospital, 933 Bucyrus Road, Galion; 419-468-2169. Hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Crestline Advocate, 312 N. Seltzer St., Crestline; 419-683-3355. Hours are 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

New Washington Herald, 625 S. Kibler St., New Washington; 419-492-2133. Hours are 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Each satellite agency charges an administrative fee of 75 cents for each registration processed.

Dog owners purchasing a three-year or permanent license may do so by using one of the methodslisted below:

Returning the registration form, along with the appropriate payment via U.S. mail;

Visiting the Auditor’s Office;

Via the internet at doglicenses.us/oh/crawford

The online licensing service is available and requires payment using a credit card. Dog owners using the online dog licensing service will be charged a convenience fee by the company providing the program.

Kennel licenses are only available at the Auditor’s Office.

In order to avoid additional penalties or fees, Sheets encourages dog owners to purchase licenses prior to the Jan. 31 deadline. For more information, call the Auditor’s Office at 419-562-7941.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County Auditor Robyn Sheets announces dog license deadline