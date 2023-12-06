Deadline approaching to purchase Marion County dog licenses

The last day to purchase 2024 dog tags without a penalty is Jan. 31. By Ohio law, on Feb. 1 the price of a dog licenses will double in all counties.

Dog owner can purchase dog tags at the Marion County Auditor’s Office, Marion County Dog Pound or online at doglicenses.us/OH/Marion. The cost is $20 per dog for a one-year tag, $60 for a three-year tag and $200 for a lifetime tag.

Once again this year there is an altered premium tag for spayed/neutered dogs, which provides a discounted rate. A one-year tag is $18 per dog. A three-year tag is $54 and a lifetime tag is $180 per dog. Proof of spaying or neutering with a letter from a veterinarian is required on the initial registration to get the discount. First-time exemption is not available online.

Kennel tags are only sold at the Dog Warden’s office.

A resident who no longer has a dog previously licensed shoud stop by or call either the Auditor's Office at 740-223-4020 or the Dog Warden at 740-386-6150.

The Auditor's Office at 222 W. Center St. is open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Marion County Dog Warden’s Office located at 2252 Richland Road is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Jan. 31 is the deadline to purchase a dog license to avoid penalty