Deadline approaching for ‘Wreaths Across America’ sponsorship

It’s a national initiative that people here in Western Pennsylvania fully embrace. Wreaths Across America is in less than one month, and there’s still time to give back.

It’s set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, but the deadline to sponsor a wreath is Giving Tuesday – Nov. 28.

Every December, hundreds of people gather at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies to honor the brave men and women who were buried there, placing a wreath at the gravesite of each veteran.

“I was raised by a very proud marine, and he is laid to rest there,” said Brynnly Schwartz, a local volunteer coordinator for the cemetery.

This is the third year she has served in that role. After a Channel 11 report aired last year, the local chapter of Wreaths Across America exceeded its 2022 goal.

“Within 24 hours, we went from 80-something percent to well over 100, and we were able to roll those wreaths over to this year,” Schwartz said.

And each year, that goal increases.

“Unfortunately, right now, Vietnam veterans are coming of age, and the cemetery is averaging about 10 funerals a day,” Schwartz said.

So now, there’s a final push to meet or even exceed the 2023 goal, relying on the public’s support in more ways than one.

“Our mission is to not only to remember and honor these veterans at the holiday season but also teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This event – this ceremony and this effort – it becomes a little bit more than just laying a wreath on a veterans’ grave,” Schwartz said.

You can sponsor a wreath, donate to the cause, or volunteer at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/17115/overview/?relatedId=0

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PNC to cut 19 branches in February Man arrested after thousands of stamp bags, suspected heroin & fentanyl found inside Sewickley home Man shot, killed in Stowe Township VIDEO: Petition claiming Washington’s 1st Black mayor-elect inflated votes withdrawn in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts