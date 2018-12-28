Report surfaces that Sears gets bid to buy company out of bankruptcy from Lampert

A deadline to submit bids to buy Sears Holdings out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy came and went with no signs of of a bidder until CNBC reported Friday evening that Chairman Eddie Lampert submitted a last-minute bid, citing people familiar with the situation.

The deadline and reported bid came just hours after Sears announced that it would close 80 more Sears and Kmart locations in late March. The long-embattled retailer, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, had already announced the closing of 143 locations by the end of the year and another 40 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in February 2019.

All bids to buy the company were due Friday at 4 p.m. ET. Investment bank Lazard Freres is overseeing the bidding process. A bid doesn't guarantee that Sears would be saved. The company and its advisers must determine by Jan. 4 whether the bid is "qualified."

Lampert had made a $4.6 billion proposal to buy the company out of bankruptcy through his hedge fund, ESL Investments, on Dec. 6. The deal included 500 stores, 50,000 employees, the Kenmore appliance and DieHard tool brands, key real estate and the company's inventory and receivables. As of early Friday there was no sign that Lampert had made the bid official.

Sears declined to comment. Representatives from ESL and Lazard weren't immediately available Friday evening.

Should Sears not find the investment it needs, the company could be forced to liquidate some assets. Last week, for example, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain allowed the beleaguered retailer to sell its home-improvement service business to Service.com for $60 million.

Sears has suffered for years, as U.S. consumers increasingly turned their backs on brick-and-mortar stores. But the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retail giant, a mainstay of American malls for decades, failed to ride the online-shopping trend.

On Oct. 15, Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a last-ditch attempt to avoid folding after years of store closures, sales declines and borrowing. At the time of the filing, Sears had just under 700 stores and planned to shut down 142 unprofitable stores. In November, it announced it was closing another 40 stores.

Lampert entered the picture in 2005. The hedge-fund investor pushed Kmart, which he'd bought out of bankruptcy two years earlier, to acquire Sears for $11 billion and then merged the two.

He later resigned as CEO but remains chairman, while propping up the company for years with round after round of debt financing. Lampert has faced criticism for lacking a clear-cut turnaround strategy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report surfaces that Sears gets bid to buy company out of bankruptcy from Lampert